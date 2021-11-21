Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 57.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $434.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

