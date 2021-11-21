Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GENI opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

