Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.