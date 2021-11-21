Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Strattec Security worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $42.81 on Friday. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $67.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,684 shares of company stock valued at $150,278 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

