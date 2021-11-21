Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

