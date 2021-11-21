Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

