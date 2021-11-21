Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,957 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of INmune Bio worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $72,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.67. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

