Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,464 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LexinFintech worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 154,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $937.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

