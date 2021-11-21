Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 156,930 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 156,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $7,550,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $2,202,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth $252,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPM shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

