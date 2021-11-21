Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 161,061 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

