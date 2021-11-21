Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 161,061 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 526,259 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

