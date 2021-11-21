Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 63,369 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 287.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 94.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

