George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$143.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$141.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.71. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

