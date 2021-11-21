Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Getinge stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 1,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Getinge has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

