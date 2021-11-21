GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,313,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,758,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,455,000.

OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.47 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

