Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 20th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.