Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $133,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.95 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

