Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.