GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th.

GSK opened at GBX 1,521.60 ($19.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The firm has a market cap of £76.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

