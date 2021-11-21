Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ: GBLI) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Global Indemnity Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 0.83% -1.01% -0.37% Global Indemnity Group Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Indemnity Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity Group Competitors 671 2975 2651 143 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Global Indemnity Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Indemnity Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Global Indemnity Group pays out 294.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 17.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million -$21.01 million 77.21 Global Indemnity Group Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.00

Global Indemnity Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group. Global Indemnity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group rivals beat Global Indemnity Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

