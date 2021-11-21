Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $31.88 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

