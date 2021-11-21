Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of GL opened at $92.45 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 83,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

