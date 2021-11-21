Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 47,817 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 219.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of eHealth worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eHealth news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $642.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

