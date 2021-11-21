Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 8,229 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

