Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viad by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Viad by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $988.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

