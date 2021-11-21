Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $722.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.