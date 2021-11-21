Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.35 and a 1 year high of $304.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.76.

