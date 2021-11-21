Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 203,135 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of U.S. Silica worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $707.68 million, a PE ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

