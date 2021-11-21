Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,170 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $449,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CAE by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $704,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAE shares. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.