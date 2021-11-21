Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 564,946 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Conduent worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Conduent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

