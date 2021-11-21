Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE GER opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.58.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
