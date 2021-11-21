Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

