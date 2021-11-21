Grassi Investment Management Acquires 12,800 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

