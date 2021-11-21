Grassi Investment Management Has $32.56 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 3.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.90.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.