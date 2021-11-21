Grassi Investment Management Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.86 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.