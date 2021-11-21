Grassi Investment Management Invests $231,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Moderna by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 4,948.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 373,539 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

MRNA opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

