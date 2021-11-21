Grassi Investment Management Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 187,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

