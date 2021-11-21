Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 143,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $476,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $260.98 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.66 and a 200 day moving average of $274.23. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

