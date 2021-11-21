Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.0% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 30.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

