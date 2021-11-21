Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.11. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,025,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,449 shares of company stock worth $31,411,230. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.