Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

