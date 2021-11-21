Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $132.31 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.