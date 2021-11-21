Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average of $266.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.96 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.