Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 367,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.