Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Green Dot stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.