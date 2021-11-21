Gridcoin Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $11,894.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gridcoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 428,243,118 coins and its circulating supply is 397,590,086 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

