Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 1,357,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

