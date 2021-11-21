Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

GFED stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 4,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

