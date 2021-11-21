GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GulfSlope Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get GulfSlope Energy alerts:

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company was founded on December 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.