GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GulfSlope Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
