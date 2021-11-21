H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 989,900 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the October 14th total of 655,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,979.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HISJF stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

