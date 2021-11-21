Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Down 2.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.12 and last traded at C$7.17. 21,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 50,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$190.81 million and a PE ratio of -21.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.90.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.